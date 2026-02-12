This one investing rule made Warren Buffett billions — most investors still miss it

A post on social media platform X by user Stocks World struck a chord with long-term investors by highlighting one simple rule followed by veteran investors like Warren Buffett that most overlook. The tweet highlighted that many investors confuse diversification with safety, while the world’s most successful investors quietly do the opposite.

The idea echoes a philosophy long practiced by the Oracle of Omaha - Warren Buffett, who has repeatedly stressed that exceptional returns come from making a handful of well-researched decisions and holding them patiently over long periods, rather than constantly buying and selling numerous stocks.

“You don't need 20 right decisions to get very rich. 4 or 5 will probably do it over time,” Buffett has said — a principle that has defined how he built most of his wealth over nearly eight decades of investing. Over an investing career spanning nearly 80 years, most of his net worth came from roughly 10 major decisions, including stakes in Coca-Cola, Apple, American Express and GEICO.

Why conviction beats confusion in investing The tweet put it bluntly: “Owning 20 positions at 1–5% each isn't conviction, it's confusion.” The idea is simple — spreading capital too thin makes it nearly impossible to deeply understand each business, its risks, and the right moments to add, trim or exit.

Instead, the greatest investors concentrated their capital into a small number of high-conviction ideas. This allowed them to study businesses in depth, assess downside risk clearly, and stay invested during volatility. When investors focus on just three to five well-researched positions, risk management becomes intentional rather than reactive.

“You simply can't protect what you don't understand,” the post noted, underscoring why selectivity matters far more than sheer quantity. Avoiding the “spray and pray” approach, especially in individual stocks, is often what separates long-term winners from consistent underperformers.

This investment philosophy mirrors Buffett’s own approach at Berkshire Hathaway, where capital has historically been deployed into a limited set of businesses with durable competitive advantages, predictable cash flows and trustworthy management.

Buffett’s strategy is grounded in buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, holding them for the long term, and letting compounding do the heavy lifting. He avoids chasing trends, rarely diversifies for appearance’s sake, and believes patience is an edge few investors truly possess.

Warren Buffett is one of the most influential and successful investors in history, often referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha.” Born in 1930, he began investing at a young age and went on to build Berkshire Hathaway into a global conglomerate with interests spanning insurance, energy, railways, consumer brands and technology.