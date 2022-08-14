Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the veteran investor, is no more with us. He took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was referred to by many names like 'Dalal Street's big bull' or 'market bull' or 'big bull' or 'market mogul' and even often called 'Warren Buffett of India'. There was a reason why he achieved such prestige references. He was the testimony of success from stocks. He was called a stock market investor with a Midas touch. He was idolized by many investors holding the same dreams of becoming millionaires or billionaires from equities. But just like every success story has a formula, and a background, Jhunjhunwala also had one. He had one mathematical formula that helped him identify his stocks and the majority of them have given strong performance.

