This Oprah-approved astrologer has some advice for your 2023

Let me tell you something. Astrologers are some of the shadiest motherf—ers out there. And I don’t even mean right now. You can read texts from 1,500 years ago, and they are just annihilating each other. They’re also stealing each other’s work. They’re like retranslating things without giving credit. It was just chaos. So yes, astrologers have major beef with each other. There’s a million jillion arguments among the astrological community of what’s what and who’s right, which is how it should be!