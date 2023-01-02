This Oprah-approved astrologer has some advice for your 2023
Chani Nicholas, the Instagram-savvy interpreter of the stars, says we should brace for change
This Oprah-Approved Astrologer Has Some Advice for Your 2023
BY SAIRA KHAN | UPDATED JAN 02, 2023 08:30 AM EST
Say what you will about astrology, but Chani Nicholas was on to something when she predicted a turbulent 2020. Now, the internet-famous interpreter of the cosmos says we’re in for another year of change—and she has some advice.
“I think the more we invest in each other, the more we collectively build together, the more strengthened we’ll feel," she says. “I would give that advice any time, but specifically for 2023 I think it’s a very poignant year for remembering the power of connectivity."
Ms. Nicholas, who is 47 and lives in Los Angeles with her wife, Sonya Passi, built her following through a newsletter and her Instagram account, where she has 520,000 followers. Her empire has expanded to include a column for Oprah Daily; a book, “You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance"; and an app and website, where she shares birth charts, audio affirmations, workshops and horoscopes. She has one million monthly online readers, according to her representatives, and her app has been downloaded by roughly a million users.
Here, she talks about her most productive splurge, what happens when astrologers disagree and how to prepare for 2023.
OK, sell me. Why should I believe in astrology?
Why should anyone believe in anything true? If something works for you, if it gives your life meaning, if it helps to give your life context, if it helps ground you or center you—if it helps to make your life feel fuller—then I hope you find it and you use it. I don’t care if that’s astrology or something else for you.
What time do you get up on Mondays? And what’s the first thing you do?
I don’t have an alarm clock, so I just get up when I get up. Usually it’s between 4 and 7 a.m. I brush my teeth. I have a giant Mason jar of water. Then I meditate for 10 minutes. I pull a tarot card. It’s a tool for reflection, and it’s something that I can go back to throughout the day.
Do you drink coffee?
After I meditate and before my workout, I drink a cup of oolong tea with oat milk and monkfruit sweetener.
What is the first thing you read or listen to in the morning?
It’s so good to have [the podcast] “Still Processing" back, so I’ve listened to that. I’ve been reading “Holding Change." It’s a collection of essays on organizing put together by Adrienne Maree Brown. But really it’s nothing consistent. If I get on social media in the morning, then my day’s definitely derailed.
What do you splurge on to be more productive?
Having a person to come in and clean the house is one of the best investments that I’ve ever done personally and that we’ve ever done for our marriage. Not having to stress about who didn’t clean the bathroom is a lifesaver.
When you are hiring someone to work for you, how do you know that they are the right fit?
The best tool that I have for getting the right people is my gut instinct. There’s the questions that you want to ask and there’s the info that you want to get, but nothing will tell me it’s the person until I have a full-body “yes."
It’s important to go through many different interviews, because I think we don’t reveal who we are until the second or third time we’re meeting somebody. I think we need to see all of those different parts of each other before we make a big agreement.
Is there an astrologer that you rely on for guidance?
My main teacher is Demetra George. I also go to people like Chris Brennan and Kelly Surtees and Austin Coppock. There’s a really incredible academic translator, Ali A. Olomi. He has translated ancient texts that haven’t been translated before. He’s become this incredible source of wisdom of medieval astrology. I listen to a lot of his stuff.
Does your astrology community ever disagree about readings?
Let me tell you something. Astrologers are some of the shadiest motherf—ers out there. And I don’t even mean right now. You can read texts from 1,500 years ago, and they are just annihilating each other. They’re also stealing each other’s work. They’re like retranslating things without giving credit. It was just chaos. So yes, astrologers have major beef with each other. There’s a million jillion arguments among the astrological community of what’s what and who’s right, which is how it should be!
Do you have any rituals you perform before heading into a new year?
I really love the solstice. I think of it as the New Year because it’s the time where the sun appears to stand still. Then from the solstice onwards the light grows. I set my intentions at the solstice so that energetically they will have the light of the sun to grow it, kind of like a new moon, if you will.
At the end of the year, what is so lovely for us is that the office is closed for a whole month. Oftentimes we go to the desert for New Year’s and just be in that barren landscape and clean the slate and start anew from that place.
How are you feeling about 2023?
We’re going into a new time period. It’s a time of big change. One of the things that’s happening is Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008. Pluto is the planet of transformation and change. Capricorn is a sign that deals with the structures of our life and the material realm.
In 2008, when Pluto entered Capricorn, we had one of the bigger financial crises of our time. Now Pluto, for the first time since 2008, is moving into a new sign. It’s going to spend three months in Aquarius, which is all about people, groups and the collective. So it’s about how we communicate with each other.
The last time Pluto was in Aquarius was during the French Revolution. We’re in a kind of introductory moment around understanding how important our collective power is.
So that’s a good thing, right? It’s going to be a good year?
I’m noncommittal! 2020 was so bad that everything in comparison is like, ‘Well, we’ll be fine.’
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.