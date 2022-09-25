This penny stock announces 5:21 rights issue, FIIs holding up QoQ3 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 02:56 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd., an industrial firm with a market valuation of Rs. 8,898.09 crore, is a mid-cap corporation. The leading provider of renewable energy solutions in India is Suzlon. With a presence in 17 nations spanning Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, and America, Suzlon Group is one of the top providers of renewable energy solutions around the globe. In its meeting today, the company's board of directors announced rights issue in the 5:21 ratio.