This penny stock announces record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Details here

The last closing price for the shares of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd was ₹29.40 apiece which was recorded on 19 September 2022. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 3.61% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 40.00% so far in 2022. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹40.00 on (12/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.65 on (09/12/2021) indicating that at the last traded market price of the stock was seen trading 26.50% below the high and 132.41% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.43% and a public shareholding of 44.57%.

