This penny stock announces record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Details here

This penny stock announces record date for 1:1 bonus shares: Details here2 min read . 10:54 AM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹13.74 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the commercial services industry
With a market valuation of ₹13.74 Cr, Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd. is a small cap company that engages in the commercial services industry. The company is an industry leader in integrated asset and facilities management. The firm offers a wide range of services, including specialised cleaning and hygiene services, housekeeping, pantry, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Handyman services - repair & maintenance), pest control, landscaping, guest house management, and façade maintenance. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on Monday the company has announced record date for 1:1 bonus shares, i.e. eligible shareholders whose name appears on the record date will get 1 bonus share each for 1 existing share they hold.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Wednesday, October 12, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing equity shares of INR 10.00 each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1) held, subject to the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting."
The last closing price for the shares of Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd was ₹29.40 apiece which was recorded on 19 September 2022. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 3.61% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 40.00% so far in 2022. On the BSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹40.00 on (12/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹12.65 on (09/12/2021) indicating that at the last traded market price of the stock was seen trading 26.50% below the high and 132.41% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 55.43% and a public shareholding of 44.57%.
