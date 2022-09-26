This penny stock announces record date for 6:1 bonus shares: Details inside

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation of our outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th August 2022, please take notice that pursuant to provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: a) The Board has fixed Wednesday, 05th day of October 2022 as a record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-2022; b) The Board has fixed Wednesday, 05th day of October 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 6:1 (i.e. issue of 6 (Six) equity share for every existing 1 (one) equity shares of ₹10/- each subject to in-principal approval of BSE Limited."