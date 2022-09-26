This penny stock announces record date for 6:1 bonus shares: Details inside

This penny stock announces record date for 6:1 bonus shares: Details inside2 min read . 07:00 PM IST
A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹0.57 Cr, M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd operates in the commercial service industry. A popular Indian supplier for oil seeds, oils, spices & grains is M Lakhamsi Industries Limited. Serving over 25+ products consistently to 75+ locations for the past 50+ years. The company's board of directors set the record date for the 6:1 bonus shares during their meeting today.
The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “In continuation of our outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th August 2022, please take notice that pursuant to provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: a) The Board has fixed Wednesday, 05th day of October 2022 as a record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive final dividend for the financial year 2021-2022; b) The Board has fixed Wednesday, 05th day of October 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 6:1 (i.e. issue of 6 (Six) equity share for every existing 1 (one) equity shares of ₹10/- each subject to in-principal approval of BSE Limited."
1. Pre-bonus issue paid-up share capital as on March 31, 2022 is INR 84,80,000/- divided into 8,48,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each.
2. Post-bonus issue paid-up share capital expected to be around - INR 5,93,60,000/- divided into 59,36,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each. No fractional shares would be issued.
3. Total number of securities proposed to be issued or the total amount for which the securities will be issued (approximately): 50,88,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
4. Free reserves and/ or share premium required for implementing the bonus issue: INR 5,08,80,000/-.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Bonus shares will be credited/ dispatched within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e., by October 12, 2022."
The last traded price of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd was ₹6.72 on the BSE. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 75.29% and a public shareholding of 24.71%. The promoter shareholding is much higher when compared to its peers such as Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Bajaj Holdings, SBI Cards, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance.
