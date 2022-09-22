This penny stock announces record date for rights issue: Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 04:39 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹38.01 crore in the logistics industry is Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹38.01 crore in the logistics industry is Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. The company is among the leading road and surface logistics providers in Asia. Potential investors and current shareholders should be informed that the firm has declared the record date for the rights issue.