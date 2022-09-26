This penny stock announces record date for rights issue: Details here

The company has said today in a regulatory filing that “With reference to the Captioned subject matter and pursuant to the Intimation under Reg.30 & 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 approving the First and Final Call of Rs.4.50/-(Comprising Rs.0.75/- towards face Value and Rs.3. 75/- towards Securities Premium) per partly paid-up equity shares ("the Call"), on 5 ,25,06,534 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value Rs.1/- each, issued by the Company on a rights basis, pursuant to its Letter of Offer dated July 16, 2022; Further, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today ie., September 26, 2022, fixed Friday, October 07, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the Call notice will be dispatched for payment of the Call."