BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd is a small cap company having a market cap of ₹58.03 Cr. The company specialises in developing railway facilities, and it also exports food items including maize, onions, oil cakes, and other goods to Bangladesh and other nations. The company now serves the Central Organization for Railway Electrification, Eastern, South Eastern, South East Central, East Coast, East Central, North Frontier and Northern Railway, as well as major corporations in Orissa, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and West Bengal. For the purpose of dividend, the company has announced record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for dividend payment.

“The Board of Director at their meeting held on 30th May, 2022 approved the Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members in compliance of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, from Tuesday, August 2, 2022 to Monday, August 8, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration and approval by shareholders payment of Dividend at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, August 8, 2022. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those members, whose names appear, in respect of equity shares held in dematerialised form to those beneficial owners of the equity shares as at the end of business hours on Monday, 1st August, 2022, as per the details furnished by the depositories for this purpose. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2022 recommended a final dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2022 @ Re.0.70/- (7%) per equity shares of Rs.10/- each. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 & 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the dividend shall be paid on or before 31st August, 2022 subject to approval of the shareholders," the company has said in a stock exchange filing.

On the BSE, the stock dropped 2.66 per cent from its previous close and settled at ₹34.70 on Friday. The stock is trading higher than the 20-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the last traded price.