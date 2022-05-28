This penny stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details

In the previous year, the stock dropped from ₹51.80 on June 28, 2021 to ₹11.17 on May 27, 2022, at 3:30 pm IST, a loss of 78.44 per cent. The stock is down 60.81 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022, and -75.66 per cent in the previous six months. In the previous month, the stock has lost 23.39 per cent of its value, but it has gained 21.41 per cent in the last five trading days. The stock closed at the upper circuit on Friday, with a one-day range of ₹11.17 - 11.17, a total volume traded of 745, and a bid price per quantity of ₹11.17 vs an offer quantity of ₹9.77.

