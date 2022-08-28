This penny stock is a watch ahead for 4:1 rights issue: Do you own it?2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:32 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹13.67 Cr, Gautam Gems Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry
With a market valuation of ₹13.67 Cr, Gautam Gems Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company manufactures, exports, and imports diamonds in both rough and polished forms. The company's board of directors announced a rights issue in a 4:1 ratio with an issue size of Rs. 4429.51 lakhs.