With a market valuation of ₹13.67 Cr, Gautam Gems Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary industry. The company manufactures, exports, and imports diamonds in both rough and polished forms. The company's board of directors announced a rights issue in a 4:1 ratio with an issue size of Rs. 4429.51 lakhs.

The Board of Directors said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 20 August, 2022 has considered and approved the following businesses: -

1. Right Issue Size- The committee has decided and fixed Rs. 4429.51 Lakhs as the Right Issue Size.

2. Number of Right Shares- 4,02,68,236 Equity Shares

3. Right Issue Price- Rs. 11/- Per Equity Share (Including Re. 1/- Premium per share)

4. Right Entitlement Ratio- 4 (Four) new shares for every 1 (One) Existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date.

5. Record Date- Fixed the Record Date on Thursday, 01st September, 2022 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to apply for the Issue.

6. Terms of Payment- The Issue Price of Rs. 11 Per Rights Equity Share (including premium of Re. 1 Per Rights Equity Share) shall be payable as follows: Rs. 2.75 Per Issue Share (including premium of Rs. 0.25 Per Issue Share) shall be payable on Application, Rs. 5.50 Per Issue Share (including premium of Rs. 0.50 Per Issue Share) shall be payable on First Call and Rs. 2.75 Per Issue Share (including premium of Rs. 0.25 Per Issue Share) shall be payable on Second Call."

“The Right Issue is proposed to open on 12 September, 2022 and will close on 30th September, 2022. The last date for market renunciation will be 26 September, 2022," the Board further added.

The shares of Gautam Gems Ltd closed on Friday at ₹13.58 apiece, down by 4.57% from the previous close of ₹14.23 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 48.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 3.76% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹20.10 on (09/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.27 on (31/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 32.43% below the high and 64.20% above the low.