This penny stock is a watch ahead for 4:1 rights issue: Do you own it?

The shares of Gautam Gems Ltd closed on Friday at ₹13.58 apiece, down by 4.57% from the previous close of ₹14.23 per share. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 48.58% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 3.76% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹20.10 on (09/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹8.27 on (31/08/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 32.43% below the high and 64.20% above the low.