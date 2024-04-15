From ₹11 to ₹673.70: This penny stock jumped over 6,000% in three years
Once a penny stock, Lloyds Metals and Energy (LME) has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 3 years. The stock has skyrocketed over 6,024 percent in this period, from ₹11 in March 2021 to currently trade at ₹673.70. Meanwhile, it rose over 136 percent in the last 1 year, rising from ₹284.70.
