This penny stock of ₹1 announces record date for 2:1 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:07 PM IST
Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is a small cap company in the financial services industry with a market valuation of ₹42.19 crore. The company offers its clients financial services such NSE/BSE trading, foreign exchange derivatives, commodities, and depository services. The Board of Directors has announced the record date today in order to ascertain whether shareholders are eligible for 2:1 bonus shares.