Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd is a small cap company in the financial services industry with a market valuation of ₹42.19 crore. The company offers its clients financial services such NSE/BSE trading, foreign exchange derivatives, commodities, and depository services. The Board of Directors has announced the record date today in order to ascertain whether shareholders are eligible for 2:1 bonus shares.

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 14th October, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2 (two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 30, 2022. Bonus share will be issued to the holders of the Equity Shares to whom the company has issued shares by way of preferential issue on May 06, 2022."

The shares of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd closed today at ₹1.99 apiece, up by 4.74% from the previous close of ₹1.90. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 5,912,733 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,346,517 shares on the BSE. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 90.70% but in the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multbagger return of 166.51%. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 41.81% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 44.88% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹9.08 on (05/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹0.92 on (13/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 78.08% below the high and 116.30% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 15.57% and a public shareholding of 84.43%.