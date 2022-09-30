This penny stock of 1 announces record date for 2:1 bonus shares

The shares of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd closed today at ₹1.99 apiece, up by 4.74% from the previous close of ₹1.90. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 5,912,733 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,346,517 shares on the BSE. In the last 5 years, the stock has fallen 90.70% but in the last 3 years, the stock has delivered a multbagger return of 166.51%. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 41.81% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 44.88% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹9.08 on (05/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹0.92 on (13/10/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 78.08% below the high and 116.30% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 15.57% and a public shareholding of 84.43%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}