This penny stock of 1 declares record date for 1:5 bonus shares

2 min read . 06:08 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of 7NR Retail Ltd closed today at 1.21 apiece, down by 4.72% from the previous close of 1.27.

Small-cap firm 7NR Retail Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry and has a market worth of 31.65 Cr. The company primarily engages in the trade of apparel in the wholesale and retail segments, including the branding and sale of ready-made apparel, suiting-shirting, fabrics, and all other textile products. For the 1:5 bonus shares, the corporation has set a record date that potential buyers might take into account.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Monday, 28th November, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 5 (Five) existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each."

Up to 4,66,78,000 equity shares are intended to be issued in total. It is anticipated that these bonus shares will be credited or distributed no later than December 18, 2022, which is two months after the Board's approval date. The net profit for 7NR Retail in Q2FY23 plummeted 73.33% year-on-year to 0.08 crore from 0.30 crore in Q2FY22. From the quarter that ended in September 2021, total sales climbed 440.82% year-on-year to 10.60 crore in Q2FY23 from 1.96 crore. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 0.01.

The shares of 7NR Retail Ltd closed today at 1.21 apiece, down by 4.72% from the previous close of 1.27. During the trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 2,557,694 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.93% so far in 2022 and in the last 1 year the stock has fallen 21.94%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 25.50% and a public stake of 74.50%.

