This penny stock of 1 declares record date for 1:5 bonus shares

Up to 4,66,78,000 equity shares are intended to be issued in total. It is anticipated that these bonus shares will be credited or distributed no later than December 18, 2022, which is two months after the Board's approval date. The net profit for 7NR Retail in Q2FY23 plummeted 73.33% year-on-year to ₹0.08 crore from ₹0.30 crore in Q2FY22. From the quarter that ended in September 2021, total sales climbed 440.82% year-on-year to ₹10.60 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹1.96 crore. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded earnings per share (EPS) of Rs. 0.01.

