This penny stock sets record date for dividend and takes the yield to 6%
The Financial Services sector-focused company Oswal Green Tech Ltd is a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 642 crores. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the Board of Directors has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up. This equals a dividend yield of 6% at the current market price of ₹25.