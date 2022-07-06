This penny stock sets record date for dividend and takes the yield to 6%

The stock gained 5.26 per cent from its previous close of ₹23.75 and settled at ₹25 on the BSE. The stock has dropped 21.81 per cent in the past year, and so far in 2022, it has fallen 20.82 per cent according to a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has fallen 21.44 per cent over the previous six months but has climbed 7.26 per cent during the past month. The stock has gained 1.83 per cent during the last five trading days, and it has been gaining over the last three days, rising 7.99 per cent during that time. Oswal Green Tech is trading higher than the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages at the current share price. The company's book value per share is ₹96.70, meaning that the shares are now selling at a low PB of 25 times book value at the current price of ₹25.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}