This penny stock shall pay 200% dividend soon, taking the yield to 3.60%

Further, the Board announced on Tuesday that “Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Member and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 22, 2022 to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 01:00 p.m. (IST) through VC/ OAVM and payment of dividend, subject to approval of the Members at the AGM. Further, we would like to inform you that, the Company has fixed Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as cut-off date for the purpose of determining name of the Members eligible to receive dividend for the year ended March 31, 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}