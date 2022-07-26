Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This pharma firm declares a one-time special dividend of 193 per equity share

This pharma firm declares a one-time special dividend of 193 per equity share

Sanofi shares will turn ex-dividend on August 5 ahead of the record date.
2 min read . 07:56 PM ISTLivemint

  • The company has fixed August 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the special dividend. The company plans to pay the said dividend on or after August 22, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pharmaceuticals company, Sanofi India on Tuesday declared a one-time special interim dividend of 193 per equity share for the financial year ending December 31, 2022. The has announced its second quarterly result for the year where both net profit and revenue declined sequentially and year on year. Sanofi shares settled in the red on stock exchanges.

Pharmaceuticals company, Sanofi India on Tuesday declared a one-time special interim dividend of 193 per equity share for the financial year ending December 31, 2022. The has announced its second quarterly result for the year where both net profit and revenue declined sequentially and year on year. Sanofi shares settled in the red on stock exchanges.

As per the regulatory filing, Sanofi said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022."

As per the regulatory filing, Sanofi said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company has fixed August 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the special dividend. The company plans to pay the said dividend on or after August 22, 2022.

Sanofi shares will turn ex-dividend on August 5 ahead of the record date. The market is closed on the weekend of August 6 and 7.

Dividends are a form of incentive that shareholders receive for holding shares of a profitable company. Generally, when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who have a portion of their stocks and that is called a "dividend". Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout.

On BSE, Sanofi shares closed at 6,604 apiece down by 145 or 2.15%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of 6,750.05 apiece and 6,586 apiece respectively. Its market cap is around 15,209.01 crore.

In April - June 2022 quarter, the company posted a net profit of 120.4 crore declining from 178.3 crore in the same quarter last year and lower than the 238.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations also dropped to 699.3 crore from 789.1 crore in Q2 2021 and 707 crore in Q1 2022.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Total income was at 715 crore in Q2 2022 compared to 806.2 crore in Q2 2021 and 731.4 crore in Q1 2022. Total expenses stood at 549.2 crore in the quarter under review compared to 563.6 crore in Q2 of last year and 523.8 crore in Q1 this fiscal.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.