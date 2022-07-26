This pharma firm declares a one-time special dividend of 193 per equity share

The company has fixed August 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the special dividend. The company plans to pay the said dividend on or after August 22, 2022.
Pharmaceuticals company, Sanofi India on Tuesday declared a one-time special interim dividend of ₹193 per equity share for the financial year ending December 31, 2022. The has announced its second quarterly result for the year where both net profit and revenue declined sequentially and year on year. Sanofi shares settled in the red on stock exchanges.
As per the regulatory filing, Sanofi said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of ₹193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022."
The company has fixed August 8 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the special dividend. The company plans to pay the said dividend on or after August 22, 2022.
Sanofi shares will turn ex-dividend on August 5 ahead of the record date. The market is closed on the weekend of August 6 and 7.
Dividends are a form of incentive that shareholders receive for holding shares of a profitable company. Generally, when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who have a portion of their stocks and that is called a "dividend". Meanwhile, the ex-dividend date for a stock is the business day before the record date of declaring eligible shareholders for the payout.
On BSE, Sanofi shares closed at ₹6,604 apiece down by ₹145 or 2.15%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,750.05 apiece and ₹6,586 apiece respectively. Its market cap is around ₹15,209.01 crore.
In April - June 2022 quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹120.4 crore declining from ₹178.3 crore in the same quarter last year and lower than the ₹238.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations also dropped to ₹699.3 crore from ₹789.1 crore in Q2 2021 and ₹707 crore in Q1 2022.
Total income was at ₹715 crore in Q2 2022 compared to ₹806.2 crore in Q2 2021 and ₹731.4 crore in Q1 2022. Total expenses stood at ₹549.2 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹563.6 crore in Q2 of last year and ₹523.8 crore in Q1 this fiscal.