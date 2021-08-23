This pharma stock is among HDFC Securities' top picks over the next two quarters

Management has guided for robust growth in FY22; the company has already registered strong revenue in Q1FY22. US business is expected to grow at robust pace as ANDAs will be commercialized at regular intervals. The company has guided for 30-35% growth in the domestic business in FY22. Growth drivers will be improved productivity for its chronic and sub-chronic area, Covid related boost and new product launches, it added.

