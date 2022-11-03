This pharma stock to pay 350% dividend to shareholders, fixes record date

Specialty pharmaceutical company, Ajanta Pharma on Thursday received board of directors approval for an interim dividend of 350% to shareholders. The company has fixed record and payment date for the dividend benefits. The company also announced its financial performance for September 2022 quarter (Q1FY23).
According to the regulatory filing, Ajanta Pharma's board approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share (350%) having a face value of ₹2 per share for fiscal FY23.
Ajanta Pharma fixed November 14 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, while the payment of the dividend will be done on or after November 24 this year.
Accordingly, Ajanta Pharma will turn ex-dividend on November 11, which is the working day prior to the record date.
In FY22 alone, the company paid a total dividend of 475% aggregating to ₹9.5 per share.
On BSE, Ajanta Pharma shares closed at ₹1,346.10 apiece broadly flat compared to the previous closing. The company's market cap is near ₹17,250 crore.
At the current price, Ajanta Pharma's dividend yield is around 0.7%.
In Q2FY23, Ajanta Pharma posted a PAT of ₹157 crore -- lower than 20.4% from ₹196 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations soared by 6% to ₹938 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹885 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA, however, also plunged to ₹196 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹263 crore in Q1FY22. EBITDA was at 21% of revenue from operations.
During the second quarter of FY23, the company's sales in India stood at ₹314 crore up by 27% yoy. Total export sales came in at ₹615 crore -- rising marginally by 1% from ₹611 crore in Q2FY22.
As per secondary market data of IQVIA MAT September 2022, Ajanta’s growth was 14% versus IPM growth of 7%.
Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US, and institution business in Africa. Many of the company’s products are 1st to market and are leading in their sub-therapeutic segments. The company has 7 world-class manufacturing facilities located in India.
