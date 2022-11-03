This pharma stock to pay 350% dividend to shareholders, fixes record date

In Q2FY23, Ajanta Pharma posted a PAT of ₹157 crore -- lower than 20.4% from ₹196 crore in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations soared by 6% to ₹938 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹885 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA, however, also plunged to ₹196 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹263 crore in Q1FY22. EBITDA was at 21% of revenue from operations.