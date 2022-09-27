In the latest report dated September 27, Sabri Hazarika and Harsh Maru analysts at Emkay said, "IGL is well placed currently post additional allocation with 90% of CNG+domestic PNG demand being met by domestic gas, and remaining being diverted from a contracted term LNG base of 2.3mmscmd, which is currently priced at $16/mmbtu. With growing demand, some spot is also being used currently – though overall margins in H2 of Q2 are robust. With monthly conversions decent at 15,000-16,000 (versus 17,000-18,000 peak), volume outlook is steady and the company expects to hit its 10mmscmd+ target by CY24. IGL’s planned CAPEX is ~Rs15 billion annually for the next few years, equally split between existing and new areas."