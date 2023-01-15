This power stock to turn ex-bonus this week, scrip is 131% up from 52-week-low

Recently, the company informed stock exchanges by saying that “we are pleased to announce that one of India's leading solar panel manufacturing company, has given a new order for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) of a solar power project of 33 MWp capacity under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the Company along with 25 years of Operation & Maintenance and Land Lease Agreement, through M/s. KPIG Energia Private Limited, a wholly . owned subsidiary of the Company. We are pleased to emphasize that this is the largest single order received by the Company. This will further strengthen and accelerate the speed to achieve our ambitious target of reaching 1000 MWp capacity by 2025."

