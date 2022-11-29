This PSU lender announces to raise ₹2,200 Cr via Tier 2 bonds2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:49 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹56,181.62 Cr, Union Bank of India is a large-cap public sector lender. One of the largest government banks in India, Union Bank of India, has announced plans to raise ₹2,200 crore through two separate tier-2 bond issues. The bond will be issued in two tranches of Rs.1500 crore and Rs.700 crore aggregating to Rs.2200 crore.