This PSU lender announces to raise 2,200 Cr via Tier 2 bonds

The issue size of Rs.1500 Crore comes with a base issue size of ₹500 Crore and a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription upto ₹1000 Crore, whereas the issue size of Rs.700 Crore comes with a base issue size of ₹200 Crore and a green-shoe option to retain oversubscription upto ₹500 Crore. In the quarter ended September 2022, the bank's capital adequacy ratio was 14.50%, up from 13.64% posted in Q2FY22, and 14.42% posted in Q1FY23. In Q2FY23 the bank's additional tier-I capital was worth ₹9,003 crore, while its tier-2 capital reached ₹12,700 crore. In Q2FY23, the bank's total business climbed by 17.33% year-on-year, while gross advances increased by 21.92%. As of September 30, 2022, the bank's total business reached Rs. 18,16,955 crores, comprising Rs. 10,43,265 crore of deposits and Rs. 7,73,690 crore of advances in Q2FY23.