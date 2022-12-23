This PSU lender raises ₹663 crore from Tier 1 bonds2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:10 PM IST
- On Friday, the public sector lender Union Bank of India said that it had raised ₹663 crore via Tier I bonds to finance business expansion.
On Friday, the public sector lender Union Bank of India said that it had raised ₹663 crore via Tier I bonds to finance business expansion. The bank raised a total of ₹663 crore worth of Tier 1 Capital Bonds, according to a stock exchange filing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started