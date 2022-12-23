This PSU lender raises 663 crore from Tier 1 bonds

On Wednesday, the bank informed stock exchanges that it has considered the issuance of Basel III Compliant Debt Instrument in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier-1 Capital (“Bonds") Series XXXVII with Base issue of Rs.200 crore and Green Shoe Option to retain oversubscription upto Rs.580 crore aggregating to Rs.780 crore on Private Placement basis. The accepted bid for this issue was Rs.663 Crore and the bond have been rated “CRISIL AA /Stable" by CRISIL Ratings Ltd and “IND AA/Stable" by India Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd. The bonds had an annual coupon rate of 8.40%, and the pay-in date/deemed date of allotment was set as December 23, 2022.

