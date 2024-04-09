Markets
This PSU real estate stock is up 260% in a year. Are there more gains ahead?
Summary
- With several growth levers in place and an impressive cash position, NBCC India is in a sweet spot.
India's real estate sector is having its day in the sun. Demand is so strong that even rising interest rates can’t bring it down. The sector has seen a remarkable recovery, with the Nifty Realty index surging almost 100% in FY24.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more