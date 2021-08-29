This PSU stock could give more than 55% return. ICICI Securities has 'Buy'

“We believe this is the single biggest investment thesis for BDL and can potentially increase the book to bill ratio 5x by FY23E. The biggest component of the orderbook as expected are Akash 3rd and 4th regiment orders for the Indian Army and ‘Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missiles’ (both these projects combined will lead to accrual of Rs130 bn in order inflow in the medium term). The expected execution on these missiles is also 2-3 years, which, we believe, allows for a much more constructive stance on possible medium-term revenues," it said in a note on August 22.