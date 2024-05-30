This PSU stock declines despite strong quarter results, share plunges 5%
SJVN stock fell to a near two-week low today after closing flat at ₹139.65 on Wednesday. SJVN shares have surged 45% so far this year and have risen 275% over the past year.
Shares of SJVN Ltd., the state-owned power generation company, dropped by over 5% in trading today following the release of its operationally weak fourth quarter (Q4FY24) earnings report.
