Active Stocks
Thu May 30 2024 15:54:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.20 -5.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.00 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 924.15 -2.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 826.05 0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.95 -3.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  This PSU stock declines despite strong quarter results, share plunges 5%
BackBack

This PSU stock declines despite strong quarter results, share plunges 5%

Vaamanaa Sethi

SJVN stock fell to a near two-week low today after closing flat at ₹139.65 on Wednesday. SJVN shares have surged 45% so far this year and have risen 275% over the past year.

SJVN share price declined over 5% on ThursdayPremium
SJVN share price declined over 5% on Thursday

Shares of SJVN Ltd., the state-owned power generation company, dropped by over 5% in trading today following the release of its operationally weak fourth quarter (Q4FY24) earnings report.

The stock fell to a near two-week low today after closing flat at 139.65 on Wednesday. SJVN shares have surged 45% so far this year and have risen 275% over the past year.

The company reported a net profit of 61 crore for the January-March period, compared to a profit of 17 crore in the same quarter last year. This significant increase in profit is attributed to a tax credit in the current quarter.

Also read: Paytm shares jump 5%, hit upper-circuit for second consecutive day, here's why

SJVN received a tax credit of 16 crore during the quarter, compared to a tax expense of approximately 40 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue for the reporting quarter decreased by 4% to 483 crore, down from 504 crore in the same period last year.

Its operating profit, measured as EBITDA, declined 22% year-on-year to 240 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted by nearly 1,200 basis points to 49.6% from 61.3% during the corresponding period last year.

This marks the first time in a year that SJVN's margin has dropped below 50%.

Revenue from renewable energy sales rose to 106.8 crore in the last fiscal year, compared to 68 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of 0.65 per equity share, supplementing the interim dividend of 1.15 per share announced earlier.

Also read: Phalodi Satta Bazar predicts clear majority for BJP in Lok Sabha elections; Investors eye seat share, voter turnout

SJVN has also established a Joint Venture Company with Indian Oil Corporation to develop renewable energy projects and other new technology-based initiatives. The formation of this JV is pending approval from the Ministry of Power, the NITI Aayog, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Both SJVN and Indian Oil will each hold a 50% stake in the proposed Joint Venture, which will have an authorized capital of 250 crore.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue