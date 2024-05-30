This PSU stock declines despite strong quarter results, share plunges 5%

SJVN stock fell to a near two-week low today after closing flat at ₹ 139.65 on Wednesday. SJVN shares have surged 45% so far this year and have risen 275% over the past year.

Shares of SJVN Ltd., the state-owned power generation company, dropped by over 5% in trading today following the release of its operationally weak fourth quarter (Q4FY24) earnings report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock fell to a near two-week low today after closing flat at ₹139.65 on Wednesday. SJVN shares have surged 45% so far this year and have risen 275% over the past year.

The company reported a net profit of ₹61 crore for the January-March period, compared to a profit of ₹17 crore in the same quarter last year. This significant increase in profit is attributed to a tax credit in the current quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SJVN received a tax credit of ₹16 crore during the quarter, compared to a tax expense of approximately ₹40 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue for the reporting quarter decreased by 4% to ₹483 crore, down from ₹504 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its operating profit, measured as EBITDA, declined 22% year-on-year to ₹240 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted by nearly 1,200 basis points to 49.6% from 61.3% during the corresponding period last year.

This marks the first time in a year that SJVN's margin has dropped below 50%.

Revenue from renewable energy sales rose to ₹106.8 crore in the last fiscal year, compared to ₹68 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the company declared a dividend of ₹0.65 per equity share, supplementing the interim dividend of ₹1.15 per share announced earlier.

SJVN has also established a Joint Venture Company with Indian Oil Corporation to develop renewable energy projects and other new technology-based initiatives. The formation of this JV is pending approval from the Ministry of Power, the NITI Aayog, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both SJVN and Indian Oil will each hold a 50% stake in the proposed Joint Venture, which will have an authorized capital of ₹250 crore.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!