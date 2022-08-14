This PSU will turn ex-bonus this week, to issue bonus in 1:3 ratio

The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to eligible shareholders and will determine eligible shareholders on the record date. Due to this issue, the PSU will capitalise a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Government-owned infrastructure finance company in the power sector, REC Ltd will be turning ex-bonus later this week. The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to eligible shareholders and will determine eligible shareholders on the record date. Due to this issue, the PSU will capitalise a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore. REC is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) which is the financial backbone of the country's power sector.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Government-owned infrastructure finance company in the power sector, REC Ltd will be turning ex-bonus later this week. The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to eligible shareholders and will determine eligible shareholders on the record date. Due to this issue, the PSU will capitalise a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore. REC is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) which is the financial backbone of the country's power sector.
As per the regulatory filing, REC has recommended the issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one bonus equity share of ₹10 each fully paid-up for every three equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid-up, to eligible members by capitalising a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore out of the sum standing to the credit of 'Securities Premium Account'.
As per the regulatory filing, REC has recommended the issue of bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one bonus equity share of ₹10 each fully paid-up for every three equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid-up, to eligible members by capitalising a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore out of the sum standing to the credit of 'Securities Premium Account'.
The record date is the cut-off date on which the listed company makes a note of its shareholding book. All shareholders who hold shares in the company on the record date will be eligible for the benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the ex-bonus date is the day before the record date. Generally, to be eligible for bonus shares, an investor should buy the stocks of a company at least one day or two days before the ex-date.
On BSE, REC is listed under the 'A' group with a settlement type of 'T+2'.
Under the settlement option 'T+2', the shares you bought will get credited to your Demat account after two days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
REC shares closed at ₹137.10 apiece up by 1.22% on BSE last week on Friday. The company's market cap is around ₹27,076.13 crore.