This PSU will turn ex-bonus this week, to issue bonus in 1:3 ratio

Government-owned infrastructure finance company in the power sector, REC Ltd will be turning ex-bonus later this week. The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to eligible shareholders and will determine eligible shareholders on the record date. Due to this issue, the PSU will capitalise a sum not exceeding ₹658.30 crore. REC is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) which is the financial backbone of the country's power sector.

