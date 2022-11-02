This public sector NBFC rises 19% in 1 day amid market selloff. Here's why

IFCI, previously known as Industrial Finance Corporation of India, recorded approximately a little over 19% upside in shares on Wednesday. The shares continued to witness massive buying on the back of the government increasing its stake in the company. IFCI is a small-cap stock and trades below the ₹12 mark currently.
On BSE, IFCI shares are currently trading at ₹11.55 apiece up by 15.04%. Overall, the shares have gained by at least 19% with an intraday high of ₹11.95 apiece on the exchange.
IFCI shares market cap is around ₹2,435.26 crore.
According to the regulatory filing, the company's committee of directors allotted 9,29,36,802 equity shares at a price of ₹10.76 apiece (inter-alia including security premium of ₹0.76 apiece) to the Indian government.
The allotment of equity shares was on a preferential basis. IFCI raised about ₹100 crore from this issuance.
Due to the latest allotment, the government's shareholding in IFCI increases to 66.35% of the total paid-up share capital. Earlier, the holding was around 64.86%.
According to the latest Bloomberg alert, the Government is also planning to infuse ₹2,000 crore in IFCI and merge the company with a unit. More details on this will be keenly watched.
In a month, IFCI shares have climbed by nearly 26%. On BSE, the shares were around ₹9.5 apiece on October 3 this year.
IFCI is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) on November 9.
Also, in the meeting scheduled on November 9, the company's board will consider the premature redemption of two bonds before their respective maturity dates, subject to the consent of bondholders, debentures trustee, and BSE.
Among the two bonds are --- private placement bonds series 62 aggregating to ₹200 crore with a maturity of April 21, 2023; and the second one is subordinate bonds series II amounting to ₹100 crore with a maturity period of August 25, 2023.
In Q1FY23, on a consolidated basis, IFCI reported a net loss of ₹196.77 crore which narrowed from a loss of ₹692.46 crore in the same quarter last year. Its interest income stood at ₹75.02 crore in Q1FY23 however lower than ₹195.33 crore in Q1FY22. Meanwhile, revenue from operations stood at ₹311.03 crore in Q1FY23 versus ₹392.04 crore in Q1FY22.
Established in 1948, IFCI is an NBFC in the public sector. The company has seven subsidiaries and one associate.
IFCI provides financial support for the diversified growth of Industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kinds of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector, and other allied industries. During its 70 years of existence, mega projects like Adani Mundra Ports, GMR Goa International Airport, Salasar Highways, NRSS Transmission, and Raichur Power Corporation, to name a few, have been setup with the financial assistance of IFCI.
