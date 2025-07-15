This Quiet Power stock is surging. What does the market know that you don’t?
Madhvendra 5 min read 15 Jul 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Summary
Riding a boom in grid infrastructure and clean energy demand, a power and transformation company is scaling up capacity, expanding globally, and eyeing ₹2,000 crore in annual revenue—even as rich valuations test investor conviction.
The transmission and distribution (T&D) industry has quietly emerged as one of the hottest infrastructure themes. Within it, high-growth niches like high voltage direct current (HVDC)—which enables long-distance electricity transmission with minimal losses—and flexible alternating current transmission systems (FACTS), designed to enhance grid stability and efficiency, are gaining rapid traction.
