This Radhakishan Damani stock gives a breakout. Some experts recommend 'buy'

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record high, portfolio of the Indian marquee investors have been closely followed in the last few months. This includes Radhakishan Damani stocks as some market experts have given 'buy' tag to one of the Radhakishan Damani portfolio stocks Metropolis Healthcare. The diagnostic company stock has given near 20 per cent return in the last one month and it has given a breakout at ₹2600 as well. Experts went on to add that Metropolis Healthcare share price outlook is still positive and it may go up to ₹3100 levels in next three months.

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record high, portfolio of the Indian marquee investors have been closely followed in the last few months. This includes Radhakishan Damani stocks as some market experts have given 'buy' tag to one of the Radhakishan Damani portfolio stocks Metropolis Healthcare. The diagnostic company stock has given near 20 per cent return in the last one month and it has given a breakout at ₹2600 as well. Experts went on to add that Metropolis Healthcare share price outlook is still positive and it may go up to ₹3100 levels in next three months.

Expecting further rally in the counter Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The stock has given breakout at ₹2600 and sustained above this level for long. Those who missed to gt benefit of this rally can still buy the counter at current market price ( ₹2812 at NSE at 12:40 PM) and keep on accumulating till it's above ₹2700. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹2670 while taking position in this counter." He said that ₹3100 target can be achieved in next three months.

Radhakishan Damani net worth in Metropolis Healthcare {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Radhakishan Damani portfolio available at trendlyne.com, the marquee investor holds 1.70 per cent stocks of the company in March 2021 quarter. He kept his investment unchanged in March 2021 quarter as his Radhakishan Damani share holding in Metropolis Healthcare was at same 1.7 per cent in December 2020 quarter. however, in September 2020 quarter, Radhakishan Damani holdings in the counter was 1.80 per cent that means the ace Indian investor had trimmed his stake in the company in October to December 2020 quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}