This rail stock is Anand Rathi's pick for December, sees 17% upside in a month

Texmaco Rail & Engineering witnessed a bittersweet movement in Tuesday's trading session. Although the smallcap stock opened on a flat note, it did manage to touch a new 52-week high, however, corrected soon after. On BSE, the stock closed around ₹62 levels lower by more than 1%. However, this brings an opportunity of buying Texmaco Rail stock. Anand Rathi believes that this railway stock will catch up to its peers in the coming weeks. The stock brokerage expects over 17% upside in Texmaco Rail in a month.

