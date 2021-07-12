1 min read.Updated: 12 Jul 2021, 04:14 PM ISTLivemint
RITES Limited is domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities' top pick for the week. Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES), is a wholly owned subsidiary and an engineering consultancy company. It is a preferred consultancy organization for Government of India (GoI) including Indian Railways.The stock is up around 20% this year (year-to-date). Shares of RITES Ltd closed 0.6% higher to ₹286.25 per share on the BSE on Monday.
Explaining the investment rationale, Axis Securities' said -
Strong revenue visibility owing to robust and diversified order book: RITES has a strong order book of Rs7,072 Cr and is well-diversified with high-margin Consultancy contributing ~36%, Turnkey projects ~42%, Exports ~19%, and the rest from Leasing. Over the past 4 years, the order book has delivered impressive growth of 25%+ CAGR (compound annual growth rate), indicating its winning probability.
The order book gives revenue visibility for the next 2-3 years. Also, it sees the company as a key beneficiary of the Indian Railways’ big infrastructure push. The turnkey segment is showcasing good traction and the company has won major orders from railways under this segment recently.
Robust financials and high dividend payout: Its strong financials with net cash and cash equivalents of ₹3,363 Cr as of 31st March 2021 (49% of the current M/cap), high ROE and ROCE along with high dividend payout (73.6%) in FY21 offers operational comfort.
Axis Securities expects the company's financial Metrix to remain healthy over medium to long-term perspective. Valuations: ''We continue to like the company’s execution capability and its order book position, clean balance sheet and high dividend payout,'' it said.