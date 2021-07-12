This rail stock is Axis Securities top pick for this week

This rail stock is Axis Securities top pick for this week1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
- The stock is up around 20% this year (year-to-date)
RITES Limited is domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities' top pick for the week. Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES), is a wholly owned subsidiary and an engineering consultancy company. It is a preferred consultancy organization for Government of India (GoI) including Indian Railways.The stock is up around 20% this year (year-to-date). Shares of RITES Ltd closed 0.6% higher to ₹286.25 per share on the BSE on Monday.
Explaining the investment rationale, Axis Securities' said -
