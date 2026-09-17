This railway Navratna PSU stock rallies 5% after winning order from Prasar Bharti | Do you own?

Navratna PSU stock alert: Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rallied nearly 5% during Thursday’s intraday trading session after the government-backed ICT provider secured an order worth ₹63 crore from Prasar Bharti.

The Navratna PSU received the Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prasar Bharti (Broadcasting Corporation Of India) Director General, Doordashan about the order.

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RailTel Corporation of India order update The railway PSU received an order worth ₹63.4 crore from Prasar Bharti. As per the contract, the PSU will provide services linked to additional features/services on existing WAVES OTT Platform till February 11, 2029, as per the company’s BSE filing released on Thursday.

Earlier, the company had announced that an order worth ₹20 crore was cancelled by the Himachal Pradesh government’s Directorate of Higher Education “on account of financial non-viability of the project and nonavailability/non-collection of the requisite funds required for implementation of the project”

RailTel Corporation of India share price trend The Navratna PSU stock was trading 2.75% higher at ₹259.7 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹8,334.77 crore at 1 pm on Thursday. The stock had surged nearly 5% to touch an intraday high of ₹265.35 per share. The railway PSU stock dipped to an intraday low of ₹254.45 per share,

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RailTel Corporation share price history RailTel stock had touched its 52-week high mark of ₹413.10 per share on September 17, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹244.95 per share on March 30, 2026. The railway stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 18.32%. Its share price value has declined 29.9% year to date (YTD) and around 35% in one year. The railway PSU stock has surged 98% in five years.

RailTel’s net profit declined to ₹65.78 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against ₹141.75 crore reported in the March quarter of FY26. The company’s net revenue declined to ₹893.27 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹1,668.86 crore in Q4FY26. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.05 in Q1FY27 against ₹4.42 in Q4FY26.

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