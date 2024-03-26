This railway stock surges 7% after signing ₹229 crore deal with AAI
In an exchange filing, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India. The MoU aims to facilitate the construction of a subway or underpass connecting the operational area to the statutory body’s residential colony in Kolkata.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw a 7.2% surge in its shares on Tuesday, March 26, following its agreement valued at ₹229 crore with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
