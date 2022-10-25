Scheduled commercial bank, Karur Vysya Bank is a smallcap stock trading below ₹100 currently. The stock is just a couple of rupees away from hitting its 52-week high. On Tuesday, Karur Vysya witnessed buying sentiment despite the broader markets being bearish. This is due to the strong set of numbers the bank garnered in the second quarter of FY22. The stock has nearly doubled this year and even emerged as a multi-bagger. On the back of its impressive Q2 numbers, experts have given a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹115 to ₹125 ahead. Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is one of the major investors in this stock.

