India's first gaming stock Nazara Technologies, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has recently not been ​performing too well in terms of returns for the investors, despite having made a bumper market debut on the bourses in March.

The Warren Buffett of India, whose every stock move and investment strategy on Dalal Street are closely tracked by investors, holds around 10.8 per cent shares of the company and he has investments in the company much before it got listed at the Indian bourses, as per January to March 2021 quarter Nazara Technologies shareholding pattern.

On 30 March, the gaming company Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut as the shares listed at ₹1,990 on NSE, a 80.74% premium over the issue price of ₹1,101. On BSE, the scrip got listed at ₹1,971, a 79.02 per cent premium.

However, global brokerage firm CLSA report released on 2 August retained its "SELL" rating on Nazara over revenue miss in June quarter, FY22.

Moreover, CLSA expects Nazara's stock to plunge over 40% from12-month price target to ₹1,095.

"Nazara’s Q1FY22 revenue was below our estimates. Both key businesses, eSports and gamified e-learning missed. The two account for 81 per cent of consolidated revenue," the brokerage firm said adding, "Nazara’s eSports revenue in 1QFY22 was ₹53 crore. Although up 10% QoQ, it was below our estimate likely due to lower media rights revenue, hit by a lower number of events. (We await data from management). Nodwin is 72% of Nazara’s eSports revenue and media rights contributed 49% in 1QFY22 vs 55% in FY21. Nodwin continued with eSports IP like ESL Dew Arena, but it was surprising that Nodwin is running tournaments of PUBG mobile in South Asian countries but not in India."

However, CLSA also highlighted that 1QFY22 Ebitda at ₹30 crore and PAT at Rs13.5 crore (vs estimate of Rs11.2 crore) were both ahead of estimates, mainly on the fall in advertising and promotion expenses, which are "expected to increase in the coming quarters."

Despite the miss, CLSA retained the forecast of 35-73% revenue CAGR by FY24CL. "However, even with revenue at US$117 million and Ebitda at US$ 23 million by FY23CL, the stock is expensive at 6x EV/sales and 32x EV/Ebitda," it added.

In July, Nazara Technologies posted a net profit of ₹13.6 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company had reported a loss of ₹21.7 crore in the April-June 2020 period, Nazara Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue during April-June 2021 jumped 45 per cent to ₹131.2 crore, compared with ₹90.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The e-sports segment's revenue doubled to ₹53.2 crore, while that of Gamified early learning segment grew about 46 per cent to ₹52.1 crore in the June 2021 quarter from the year-ago period.

In June, Nazara had announced the acquisition of 69.82 percent stake in Publishme, the largest mobile game publishing agency in the Middle East and Turkey, for about ₹20 crore.

On Thursday, Nazara Technologies was trading 2.56% lower on NSE at ₹1,843.90 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.