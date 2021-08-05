This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock gets a 'sell' from CLSA

"Nazara’s Q1FY22 revenue was below our estimates. Both key businesses, eSports and gamified e-learning missed. The two account for 81 per cent of consolidated revenue," the brokerage firm said adding, "Nazara’s eSports revenue in 1QFY22 was ₹53 crore. Although up 10% QoQ, it was below our estimate likely due to lower media rights revenue, hit by a lower number of events. (We await data from management). Nodwin is 72% of Nazara’s eSports revenue and media rights contributed 49% in 1QFY22 vs 55% in FY21. Nodwin continued with eSports IP like ESL Dew Arena, but it was surprising that Nodwin is running tournaments of PUBG mobile in South Asian countries but not in India."