Metro Brands, one of the largest footwear firms in India, has risen by more than 10% in the last week's trading session despite ending in red on Friday. The shares have defied the volatile markets and maintained a promising upside ahead. Metro Brands is a strong player in footwear with the right mix of brands. The company's shares have given significant returns to investors since its market debut in December last year. And due to its potential going forward, experts are optimistic about Metro Brands. If shares of Metro Brands will make strong gains then one investor is set to reap the benefits. It would be none other than the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala whose third-largest investment is in Metro Brands after Titan and Star Health in terms of value.

