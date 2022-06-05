Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-held footwear stock likely to give strong gains ahead

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-held footwear stock likely to give strong gains ahead

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 14.4% stake in Metro Brands as of March 31, 2022.
1 min read . 05:46 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • On NSE, Metro Brands shares have gained by nearly 10% in the last week. While its half-yearly gains are more than 18%. The shares have skyrocketed nearly 29% so far in 2022 defying volatile markets amidst macro backdrops.

Metro Brands, one of the largest footwear firms in India, has risen by nearly 10% in the last trading session despite ending in red on Friday. The shares have defied the volatile markets and maintained a promising upside ahead. Metro Brands is a strong player in footwear with the right mix of brands. The company's shares have given significant returns to investors since its market debut in December last year. And due to its potential going forward, experts are optimistic about Metro Brands. If shares of Metro Brands will make strong gains then one investor is set to reap the benefits. It would be none other than the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala whose third-largest investment is in Metro Brands after Titan and Star Health in terms of value.

