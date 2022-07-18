Ajit Kumar Kabi, an analyst at LKP Research said, "Federal Bank has reported 1QFY23 earnings in line with our expectations and the positive pointers are a) NPA ratio improvement (GNPA: 2.69% v/s 2.8% in the previous quarter), on the back of denominator effect of high credit growth, b) restructuring pool flat with 21% coverage, c) Robust NII growth (13% YoY and 5% QoQ) with 6bps expansion in NIMs, d) Expected Increase in provisioning expenses with stable PCR, e) Credit growth was better than the guidance of 17% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, and e) quarterly profit reached ₹6 billion for the first time with ROA above 1%. However, the disappointments are 1) Higher slippages ( ₹4.4 billion v/s ₹3.6 billion in 4QFY22), and 2) lower other income because of lackluster treasury and forex income. The bank’s credit quality is in check with no major hiccups."