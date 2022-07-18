In a year, the bank's shares have skyrocketed by nearly 20% as of now. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cumulatively holds 7,57,21,060 equity shares or 3.65% in the Bank as of March 31, 2022. Experts have given a buy rating between ₹120 to ₹125 for the stock.
Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wealth rises by nearly ₹32 crore in a single day in the Federal Bank. The midcap stock in the banking basket on Monday crossed ₹100 mark and was slightly shy of its 52-week high. Federal Bank is among the top ten stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in terms of value. Investors had a bullish sentiment about Federal Bank after the lender recorded double-digit growth in net profit and interest income for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). Going forward, Federal Bank is set to gain market share on the back of strong franchise and capitalisation. The bank is predicted to hit between ₹120-125 apiece level on stock exchanges.
On BSE, Federal Bank shares closed at ₹103 apiece up by ₹4.20 or 4.25%. The shares were near the intraday high of ₹103.20 apiece. Also, it was just a couple of rupees away from hitting a 52-week high of ₹107.65 apiece.
The bank has a market cap of ₹21,657.36 crore currently.
In a year, the bank's shares have skyrocketed by nearly 20% as of now. On July 19 last year, the shares were around the ₹86 level.
Rakesh who manages his and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio as well -- cumulatively holds 7,57,21,060 equity shares or 3.65% in Federal Bank as of March 31, 2022. The bank is yet to announce its shareholding pattern for June 2022 quarter.
As per the shareholding data on BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Jhunjhunwala together hold 2,10,00,000 equity shares or 1.01% in the bank. Further, Rakesh holds another 5,47,21,060 equity shares, or 2.64%.
Taking into consideration, today's stellar performance, Jhunjhunwala's wealth in Federal Bank rises over ₹31.80 crore (7,57,21,060 X ₹4.20) in a single day.
In Q1FY23, Federal Bank posted strong growth of 64% in net profit to ₹601 crore compared to ₹367 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) surged by 13% to ₹1,605 crore from ₹1,418 crore in Q1FY22. Gross NPA and Net NPA brought down to 2.69% and 0.94% respectively from 3.50% and 1.23% in Q1FY22.
As of June 30, 2022, the bank's gross advances reached ₹1,54,392 crore from ₹1,32,787 crore of Q1FY22 - registering a growth of 16%. Meanwhile, deposits recorded a growth of 8% to reach ₹1,83,355 crore in Q1FY23 from ₹1,69,393 crore as of 30th June 2021.
Should you buy Federal Bank shares?
Ajit Kumar Kabi, an analyst at LKP Research said, "Federal Bank has reported 1QFY23 earnings in line with our expectations and the positive pointers are a) NPA ratio improvement (GNPA: 2.69% v/s 2.8% in the previous quarter), on the back of denominator effect of high credit growth, b) restructuring pool flat with 21% coverage, c) Robust NII growth (13% YoY and 5% QoQ) with 6bps expansion in NIMs, d) Expected Increase in provisioning expenses with stable PCR, e) Credit growth was better than the guidance of 17% YoY and 4.7% QoQ, and e) quarterly profit reached ₹6 billion for the first time with ROA above 1%. However, the disappointments are 1) Higher slippages ( ₹4.4 billion v/s ₹3.6 billion in 4QFY22), and 2) lower other income because of lackluster treasury and forex income. The bank’s credit quality is in check with no major hiccups."
However, Kabi added, "the business growth in coming quarters will be key monitor-able as management guided 15% credit growth for FY23. Consistent growth may drive a re-rating with a higher valuation than 1.0x book value."
"We believe the asset quality is likely to stay stable with gradual improvement in profitability. We have incorporated steady provision requirements along with stable growth in the balance sheet and thus expect it to deliver RoA/ RoE of 1.1%/13% by FY23E. We reiterate BUY with an increased target price of ₹124 (based on 1.1x FY24E Adj. BVPS); a potential upside of 25%," Kabi said.
Yuvraj Choudhary, Research Analyst, and Sagar Rungta, Research Associate at Anand Rathi said, "higher margins and lower opex led to a 721bp betterment of the C/I ratio. Strong operating performance and benign credit cost (41bps) led to improved RoA. Asset quality was stable as slippages were in line with expectations. With the formation of stress lower than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term. We maintain our positive view on it with a Rs120 target, valuing it at 0.9x P/ABV on its FY24e book."
Further, Research Analysts Renish Bhuva, Kunal Shah, and Chintan Shah at ICICI Securities in their note said, "Federal Bank (FB) sustained an RoA of >1% for the third consecutive quarter. Credit growth improved to 16% YoY in Q1FY23, which is an outcome of the management’s successful execution of its new business strategy revolving around scaling up of new products, focus on profitability and derivation of synergies from fintech partnerships. While the bank was investing towards franchise build-up and new business lines, asset quality remained of utmost importance as reflected in incremental stressed asset formation in Q1FY23 (net NPA + std. restructured book + net SR) declining to 2.22% vs 2.36% in Q4FY22. Further, gross slippage ratio (1.2% in Q1FY23) has remained range-bound around 1.1% (annualised) since Q2FY22, which speaks of FB’s strong asset franchise and business resiliency."
"New products like CV/CE, micro loans, PL via BYOM put together contributed >3% to total loans and management expects incremental growth to be primarily driven by them. NIM expanded 6bps QoQ to 3.22% and the bank estimates it to remain at 3.25-3.27% in FY23. Given the improving visibility on higher credit growth and sustainability of >1% RoA in FY23E/FY24E, we maintain BUY on the stock with an
unchanged target price of Rs125. We are not yet factoring-in value unlocking from any subsidiary," the trio at ICICI Securities said.