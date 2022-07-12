Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for making distinct stock investments in a pool of diverse segments. Rakesh who is often referred to as a big bull, has a unique approach toward markets, one that involves grabbing opportunities in valuable stocks amidst volatile tones and also holding great patience to bear the fruits of investment in the long term. That said, Jhunjhunwala is set to make notable gains in a midcap stock in the banking space. This stock is called Kochi-based Federal Bank. In the past year, the private banker has witnessed a seesaw trading on exchanges, and looks like the time is ripe for buying. ICICI Securities has given a buy rating on the bank.

