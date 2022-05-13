Its luxury car firm, Jaguar Land Rover recorded revenue of £4.8 billion in Q4 FY22, up 1% from Q3 FY22, reflecting the higher wholesales offset partially by the impact of the runout of the previous generation Range Rover, with the New Range Rover still ramping up. The EBIT margin in the quarter was 2.0% with profit before tax about breakeven (£ 9 million) before a £ (43) million exceptional charge for their business in Russia. Free Cashflow improved to £340 million, up from £164 million in Q3.

