Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Shares: Popularly known as 'Big Bull' of the Indian stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala prefers investing in finance, tech, retail and pharma stocks. Being known to his preference, the ‘Warren Buffett of India’ has increased his shareholding in Fortis Healthcare Limited. As per the Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holdings in the company has gone up from 2.65 per cent to 4.31 per cent — 1.66 per cent net rise in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in the company. As expected, being with a winner makes you a winner, Fortis Healthcare share price has jumped more than 29 per cent in the year 2021, especially in January to March 2021 quarter when Jhunjhunwala increased his shareholding in the company.

Though Fortis Healthcare share price received beating on Tuesday as the healthcare stock dipped 2.60 per cent and closed at ₹200.60. It has delivered more than 29 per cent return to its share holders in the year 2021. As per the Fortis Healthcare share price history, it had a closing of ₹155.20 on 31st December 2020 — the last trade session of the previous year. Fortis Healthcare stock price close on 13th April 2021 is ₹200.60 that means the net rise in the Fortis Healthcare share price in the year 2021 is 29.25 per cent.

Are DIIs following Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) seems to have followed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as they have increased their shareholding in the company from 12.2 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 13.6 per cent in March 2021 quarter. Public shareholding in Fortis Healthcare too rose from 19.80 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 20.80 per cent in March 2021 quarter. It seems that both DIIs and Public shareholders increased their shareholding in the company by buying stocks from the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). FIIs shareholding in Fortis Healthcare Limited shrink from 36.80 per cent in December 2020 quarter to 34.40 per cent in March 2021 quarter.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net worth in Fortis Healthcare

As per the Fortis Healthcare shareholding pattern available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 32,550,000 shares of the company that means his net worth in the company is currently at ₹652.953 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

